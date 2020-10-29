Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $456.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

