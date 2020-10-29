Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.69.
Shares of AMD opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
