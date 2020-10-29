Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by 140166 from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $76.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.