Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

