Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0980 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and $8.97 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Mercatox, IDAX and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 369,606,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,785,128 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Binance, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDAX, FCoin, Kyber Network, Koinex, BigONE, OKEx, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Mercatox, Crex24, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Bithumb, BitMart, OOOBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.