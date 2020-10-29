Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
