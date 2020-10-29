Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

