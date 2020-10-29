Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.07. Allakos has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,539,000 after purchasing an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,083.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 123.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $2,691,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

