Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

