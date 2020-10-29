Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) vs. Enable (NASDAQ:ENAB) Critical Survey

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and Enable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $280.52 billion 5.65 $11.59 billion $23.01 137.45 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 4.10% 20.47% 5.83% Enable N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amazon.com and Enable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 3 45 0 2.94 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amazon.com presently has a consensus target price of $3,501.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Amazon.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Enable.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Enable on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

