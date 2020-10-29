América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $12.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

