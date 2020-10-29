American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

