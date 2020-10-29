American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$37.82 million during the quarter.

