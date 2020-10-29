American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

