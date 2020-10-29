American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

