American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

