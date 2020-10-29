Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

ABCB stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

