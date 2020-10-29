Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

