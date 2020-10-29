Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.42.

AMGN stock opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.21. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

