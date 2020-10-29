Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

