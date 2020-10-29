Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.