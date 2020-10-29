Analysts Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Concert Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

