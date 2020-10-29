Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

