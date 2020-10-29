Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently:
- 10/20/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$27.00 to C$19.00.
- 10/14/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00.
- 10/9/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$18.00.
- 9/15/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
IMO opened at C$16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.77.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
