Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently:

10/20/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$27.00 to C$19.00.

10/14/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

10/9/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$18.00.

9/15/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

IMO opened at C$16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.77.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

