Analysts Set Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target at $49.50

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Appian stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 0.98. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,800 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

