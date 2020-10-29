Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Price Target at $56.84

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.17. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.