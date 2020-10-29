Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Target Price at GBX 1,007.83

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other National Grid news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($429,949.20).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 891.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 904.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

