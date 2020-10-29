Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) PT at $42.00

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

