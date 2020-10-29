Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: AHEXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2020 – ADECCO GRP AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

10/20/2020 – ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/16/2020 – ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2020 – ADECCO GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

AHEXY stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.27. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

