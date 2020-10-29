Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% Aurora Mobile -25.48% -35.42% -18.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 6.45 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -24.73 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.67 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

