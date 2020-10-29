Analyzing Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFASY)

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xinyuan Real Estate and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate $2.48 billion 0.04 $68.35 million $1.20 1.53 Gafisa $101.48 million 0.83 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Xinyuan Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Volatility and Risk

Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and Gafisa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Xinyuan Real Estate and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate -1.53% -3.79% -0.38% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate beats Gafisa on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, management consulting, and technical services; operates retail stores; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

