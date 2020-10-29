Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NGLOY opened at $11.61 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

