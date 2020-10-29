Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

