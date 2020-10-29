AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.57 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $810,036.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,585 shares of company stock worth $12,819,400. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

