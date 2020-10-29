Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.78.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,800. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Appian by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

