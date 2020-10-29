Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL opened at $111.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $127,410,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

