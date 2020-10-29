Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

AAOI opened at $9.57 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $114,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $436,515. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

