Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

