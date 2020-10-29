Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $379,000.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.