Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $379,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

