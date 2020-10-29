Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARCT. Raymond James upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $66.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 3.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,923,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

