Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

