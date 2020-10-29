Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,552,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

