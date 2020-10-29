Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.