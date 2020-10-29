Argyle Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

