Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

