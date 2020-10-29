Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.03 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

