Argyle Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Motco lifted its position in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $106.65 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

