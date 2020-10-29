Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

NYSE:WM opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

