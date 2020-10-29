Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,564,000. Finally, Tinicum Inc grew its position in Kennametal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

KMT opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -435.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

