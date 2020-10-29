Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

FITB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

