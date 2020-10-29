Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.